Lulio at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara and The Restaurant at JUSTIN Chef Series is a Terrific Match

The entrance to Lulio | Photo: Ritz-Carlton Bacara

Pairing the wines and cuisine of Chef Rachel Haggstrom from acclaimed Michelin Star–rated The Restaurant at JUSTIN with The Ritz-Carlton Bacara Chef Roberto Riveros Leyton of Lulio made for a dreamy Central Coast collaboration under the stars last weekend. The Paso Robles–based chef, whose destination dining room was also awarded a five-star rating by Forbes Travel Guide, brought her elevated farm-to-table philosophy to a tasting menu complemented by thoughtfully selected wines from JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery.

We began the evening sitting on Lulio’s beautiful oceanfront patio with a Waldorf tart amuse-bouche from Chef Haggstrom. The 2022 JUSTIN Central Coast chardonnay paired quite well with the sharpness of the blue cheese, grape, celery, and walnut bite, which put our senses on high alert for Chef Leyton’s first course, a dry-aged beef tartare, paired with the 2024 JUSTIN Central Coast rosé. The Castelvetrano olives, shallot, dill, smoked trout roe, and feta accents brought out the flavors of the dry-aged beef, and the crisp apple notes of the wine (mostly syrah with a dry mouthfeel) made a complicated dish go down smoothly.

Lulio outside patio | Photo: Ritz-Carlton Bacara

I’m not usually a fan of abalone (it can be tough and sinewy if not perfectly prepared), but Haggstrom’s Santa Barbara abalone with ogo, radish, pickled shiitake, yuzu koshō, and mushroom consume wasn’t the least bit chewy, and the 2022 JUSTIN Justification Paso Robles blend of merlot and cab franc really highlighted the rich, clean, and briny taste of this shellfish dish.

Waldorf Tart | Photo: Leslie Dinaberg

Dry Aged Beef Tartare | Photo: Leslie Dinaberg

Santa Barbara Abalone | Photo: Leslie Dinaberg

Hokkaido Scallops | Photo: Leslie Dinaberg

The Hokkaido scallops from the Lulio team were simply divine. This was definitely my favorite dish of the night, and the brown butter sauce with treviso (a bitter, leafy green), braised artichoke, and capers simply melted in my mouth. JUSTIN’s 2022 Sonoma County chardonnay was also a standout pairing, with the citrusy vanilla richness amplifying that gorgeous brown butter taste even more.

Duck is another protein I’m not always excited by, but Haggstrom’s Liberty Farms duck breast with pomegranate and persimmon, accompanied by duck confit wrapped in winter squash was all of the deliciousness of autumn on a plate — especially paired with the 2021 JUSTIN Savant Paso Robles, a food-friendly syrah and cab blend that would be perfect for Thanksgiving.

Liberty Farms duck | Photo: Leslie Dinaberg

Greek Coffee & Chocolate Petit Gâteau | Photo: Leslie Dinaberg

All of the pairings were well thought out and elevated the already high-level cuisine up a notch, but my favorite wine of the night was the last one. The 2021 JUSTIN Isosceles Paso Robles. Their flagship bottle, this Bordeaux-style cabernet sauvignon, supported by cabernet franc and merlot, is one of Paso’s best-known ambassadors, and pairing it with Lulio’s Greek coffee and chocolate petit gâteau — made with burnt honey caramel, mastiha namelaka (a delicate pastry cream), tahini-halva crumble, and candied orange — was the perfect sweet capper to a truly scrumptious evening.

Part of an ongoing series of chef collaborations, the Lulio x JUSTIN evening was just two nights, but there was talk about incorporating one or more of the dishes onto the menu at the Bacara. “Collaborating with Chef Rachel is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the incredible bounty of the Central Coast through two distinct culinary perspectives,” said Leyton in a statement about the event. “Her deep connection to local farmers and commitment to seasonality align beautifully with our own philosophy at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, and we’re excited to welcome her to Lulio and create an experience that feels both deeply rooted in place and truly special for our guests.”

Mission accomplished.

For more information about The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara, and future chef collaborations, visit tinyurl.com/3s82u58p.