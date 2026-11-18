On November 10 the County of Santa Barbara recognized the Santa Barbara Independent for its 40 years of publishing. They honored us for our journalism through fires, floods, oil spills, and a pandemic, continuing to document not only major events but the individual people and small moments that shape local life. This proclamation “recognizes Founder and Editor-in-Chief Marianne Partridge and generations of staff and contributors whose award-winning work has honored our community’s stories and helped Santa Barbara County better know itself.” This week, our publisher, Brandi Rivera, who accepted the honor alongside Partridge, shared more about the honor.

What was the county proclamation, and why is it a significant capstone in our 40th Anniversary?

On November 10, the County of Santa Barbara recognized the Santa Barbara Independent for its 40 years of publishing (watch the video here). We have used the 40th anniversary as a celebration of this milestone, but to include a formal public recognition from elected officials is very meaningful and a good reminder of the role that the Independent plays in our community.

What was most meaningful about this proclamation and the recognition from other institutions that the Indy has received this year?

We could not have scripted the comments that Supervisor Lavagnino made about Nick Welsh and the Angry Poodle column. I know it is hard for our staff to step out from behind their computers and reporters’ notebooks to accept recognition, but they truly deserve it, and it meant a lot to be able to share this with them.

What have been some of your highlights from our celebrations this year? What do you hope our readers will take from this as we go into the future of our journalism?

I hope that readers have experienced both the history of the Independent from our Covering 40 Years gallery shows (SBIFF is up through next week!) and also feel more connected to the Independent. The future of journalism can be shaped here in Santa Barbara because our readers continue to support our work. We wouldn’t be here without them.