Good potato salad is something of a lost art.

As a child, my grandmother’s Southern potato salad was my favorite dish during the holidays or at any Sunday dinner. Originated in Europe and perfected in the American South, this classic side dish is a vestige of an era when neighbors knew each other by name and a stranger could come to your door looking for a warm meal and you’d give it to them, no questions asked. Hearty, creamy, sweet, and slightly tangy, each spoonful is a bit of Southern warmth.

Maya Johnson and Grandma Ruby | Credit: Maya Johnson

Yet, from raisins to walnuts to olives, the modern man (and woman) has found a million ways to over-complicate the simplicity of this surprisingly easy dish. So, it is out of the goodness of my heart that I am going to share with you Grandma Ruby’s Mississippi Potato Salad recipe, so you can get it right this Thanksgiving and bring a bit of soul to your table.

Note: While there are measurements given, they’re more suggestions than anything else. It wouldn’t be a real Black Southern recipe if you didn’t measure with your heart!

Ingredients:

1 lb golden Yukon potatoes

6 hard-boiled eggs

½ white onion, finely chopped

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup Miracle Whip

3 tbsp white vinegar

2 tbsp sweet relish

1 tbsp baking soda

1 tsp sugar

1 tbsp salt

1 tsp paprika