Good potato salad is something of a lost art.
As a child, my grandmother’s Southern potato salad was my favorite dish during the holidays or at any Sunday dinner. Originated in Europe and perfected in the American South, this classic side dish is a vestige of an era when neighbors knew each other by name and a stranger could come to your door looking for a warm meal and you’d give it to them, no questions asked. Hearty, creamy, sweet, and slightly tangy, each spoonful is a bit of Southern warmth.
Yet, from raisins to walnuts to olives, the modern man (and woman) has found a million ways to over-complicate the simplicity of this surprisingly easy dish. So, it is out of the goodness of my heart that I am going to share with you Grandma Ruby’s Mississippi Potato Salad recipe, so you can get it right this Thanksgiving and bring a bit of soul to your table.
Note: While there are measurements given, they’re more suggestions than anything else. It wouldn’t be a real Black Southern recipe if you didn’t measure with your heart!
Ingredients:
1 lb golden Yukon potatoes
6 hard-boiled eggs
½ white onion, finely chopped
1 cup mayonnaise
1 cup Miracle Whip
3 tbsp white vinegar
2 tbsp sweet relish
1 tbsp baking soda
1 tsp sugar
1 tbsp salt
1 tsp paprika
- Boil your potatoes. Peel and chop potatoes into one-inch cubes. Boil in unsalted water until tender, not mushy (anywhere from 12-20 minutes depending on your stovetop). You’ll know they’re done when a fork can slide through them easily, but the potatoes should not lose their shape. Drain and set aside when done.
- Boil your eggs. While potatoes boil, set aside another pot of water for the eggs. Add a tablespoon of baking soda to the water to help the eggshells peel off more easily. Boil for 12 minutes or until the eggs can spin on the tabletop without a wobble. When hard-boiled, place eggs into an ice bath to stop the cooking.
- Mince your ingredients. Finely chop half of a white onion (set aside a stack of tissues to wipe your tears) and six eggs (set aside half of your boiled eggs for your garnish). Minced ingredients should be small enough that they disappear into the dish, not overtake it.
- Lightly mash potatoes. In a large bowl or serving dish, gently mix boiled potatoes, a cup of mayonnaise, and a cup of Miracle Whip with a potato masher until you reach a semi-mashed texture. We’re looking for something moist, spreadable, but with more texture than a mashed potato. Fold in eggs and onions.
- Flavor to your liking. In this order, fold in salt, sugar, vinegar, mustard, relish, and paprika. For the seasoning-challenged, add small amounts of each in that order until it’s flavored to your liking. Missing that tang? Add small amounts of vinegar and relish. Not quite sweet enough? A bit more Miracle Whip and sugar. Missing something, but you’re not quite sure what? A sprinkle of salt and a pinch of paprika. But, don’t overdo it on the mustard!
- Garnish. Finish your dish with the remaining boiled eggs (halved), a sprinkling of paprika, and voilà!
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