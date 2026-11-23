‘Follow Your Heart’s Vegetarian Soup Cookbook’ by Janice Cook Knight | Photo: Courtesy

At this time of year, Santa Barbara asserts itself with a gentle reminder that we do have seasons, subtle though they may be. Days are shorter, there’s an autumnal chill in the air, and there may even be rain. In other words, it’s soup season. Perfect timing for Janice Cook Knight’s hot-off-the-press Follow Your Heart’s Vegetarian Soup Cookbook.

Follow Your Heart Market & Café, which operated a location in Santa Barbara from 1983 to 1997, has been a thriving presence in Canoga Park since 1970, when it began as a seven-seat vegetarian soup and sandwich counter. The café has evolved to a menu of fully plant-based offerings and is a go-to destination for vegans and omnivores alike.

A longtime Santa Barbara resident, Knight is an award-winning food writer and cooking instructor who has a connection to Follow Your Heart that goes back to her upbringing in Canoga Park. “During high school we would go there and get the Love Plate [hello, ‘70s], which was an avocado sandwich, cup of soup, and carrot chips, made to look like Ruffles potato chips. Later, I worked at their health food store while I was a student at Cal State Northridge.”

Ribollita from ‘Follow Your Heart’s Vegetarian Soup Cookbook’ by Janice Cook Knight | Photo: Courtesy

This is the third edition of the popular cookbook, with revisions and updates that include a vegan option for each original recipe, 21 brand-new plant-forward creations, and drool-worthy photos by Crystal Cartier. Knight’s teaching skills and knowledge are on display in helpful sections such as “Principles of Soup Making,” “Basic Process,” and “The Great Soup Rescue,” where she offers tips on how to save a mixture that’s gone awry. The thoughtful organization into sections such as “Light & Refreshing” and “Warm & Hearty” make it easy to find the perfect bowl to suit your mood. Looking for a soul-satisfying main dish? Try the Pozole Verde that includes the traditional Mexican-style hominy but substitutes pinto beans for the meat.

Bonus points go to the book’s user-friendly index that includes entries for specific ingredients. Say you have a bunch of lonely parsnips languishing in your produce bin. Look under “parsnips” and you’ll find Bilbo’s Underground Stew as a root vegetable-studded option to give them earthy new life in the recipe named for the character from The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

Knight notes that there are a lot of ways to build flavor, depth, and character in vegetarian and vegan soups, such as by using legumes and fragrant herbs and spices. “There is a beautiful nuance to each vegetable and the role it plays in concert with the other ingredients that brings a complex flavor profile to each pot,” she writes. Recipes for vegetable and mushroom stocks (this one is the perfect base for the Thai Coconut Mushroom Soup) are included in the back of the book — they’re handy to make and freeze for when the soup urge strikes.

“But you don’t need to start with those for most of the recipes,” says the author. “You can start with water.” In fact, that’s the base for Asian Vegetables with Snap Peas and Tofu, one of her favorite recipes. “I love it, especially when I’m sick,” says Knight. “It’s really simple and clean and it doesn’t take long to make.” Fresh mung bean sprouts are a finishing touch that she sources at the farmers’ market.

Asian Vegetable Soup from ‘Follow Your Heart’s Vegetarian Soup Cookbook’ by Janice Cook Knight | Photo: Courtesy Enchilada Soup from ‘Follow Your Heart’s Vegetarian Soup Cookbook’ by Janice Cook Knight | Photo: Courtesy

I can’t wait to try the Turkish Red Lentil Soup with colorful kabocha squash and red bell pepper, the intoxicating aroma and taste of cumin, and gentle heat from Aleppo pepper flakes. Just right to pair with a loaf of crusty bread and slurp.

Follow Your Heart’s Vegetarian Soup Cookbook is available at Chaucer’s Books in Santa Barbara, Cheese Shop Santa Barbara, Imagine in Montecito, and online soon.