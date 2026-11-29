For a true taste of small-town holiday charm, the well-loved farm-to-table restaurant Pico Los Alamos is partnering with the Los Alamos Theatre Group for a festive night of dinner theater. For three days, guests can enjoy a three-course dinner along with a full performance of the Los Alamos Theatre Group’s original piece, Christmastime.

Pico owners Will Henry and Kali Kopley | Photo: Heather Daenitz

Last holiday season, when the Los Alamos Theatre Group lost its usual performance venue due to permitting issues, Will Henry and Kali Kopley, who own Lumen Wines and Pico, stepped in to keep the theater group running.

“At Pico we’ve tried to create something that is more than just a restaurant,” Kopley said. “It is a place where people connect, discover something new and hopefully leave feeling a little more inspired than when they arrived. Dinner theater felt like a natural extension of that.”

For a restaurant that prides itself on showcasing innovative local cuisine, highlighting nearby farmers, and often picking produce from their own backyard, it was an organic move to lift up local artists as well.

Hosted at Pico, the event lets guests enjoy a three-course dinner created by Executive Chef Kopley while reveling in the live performance of Christmastime for a sensorily immersive holiday experience.

With showtimes from Thursday, December 10 through Sunday, December 13, fans of tasty, wholesome, and sustainable food, who also delight in celebrating the arts can choose from a variety of times to partake, including a matinee performance on Sunday.

Doors open for a cocktail hour at 5 p.m., so attendees can socialize with other arts supporters in the beautifully decorated restaurant, while sipping on craft beverages created with fresh juices, house-made products, and small-batch spirits; nothing artificial to be found in this historic haunt.

Post happy-hour, visitors can tuck into the show while savoring a delicious dinner featuring the bounty of farmers who use regenerative and humane practices. The thoughtfully curated lineup includes bread service, salad, an entrée with a choice of line-caught local fish, local grass-raised beef, or vegetable curry with jasmine rice, and a decadent dessert.

Some of the menu items at Pico | Photo: Silas Fallstich

“For this event, I wanted to create an experience that would feel special while showing off the very best of Pico. We are featuring some of our most popular dishes, giving locals their favorites and first-timers a true taste of what we do at Pico,” Kopley said. “One of my favorites is the Finley Farms warm kale and broccolini salad with a vegan citrus vinaigrette.”

Henry and Kopley infuse their heart and soul into everything they do, from their own wines at Lumen to their artisan meals at Pico. This collaboration is no different; Will and his daughter will be performing alongside each other in the play as well.

Christmastime takes place in none other than Los Alamos on Christmas Eve in 1885. A dozen strangers from a variety of time periods mysteriously gather together, taking viewers through a funny, moving, and profound musical journey focused on the power of shared history.

Warm broccolini and kale salad at Pico | Photo: Silas Fallstich

Prime ribeye at Pico | Photo: Silas Fallstich

Los Alamos Theatre Group performs at Pico | Photo: Courtesy

Los Alamos Theatre Group rehearsing at Pico | Photo: Courtesy

Los Alamos Theatre Group | Photo: Courtesy

The bar at Pico | Photo: Heather Daenitz

Pico exterior view | Photo: Heather Daenitz

Pico interior view | Photo: Heather Daenitz

“The play features an entirely local cast of volunteer actors and offers a fun glimpse into the spirit of Los Alamos,” Kopley said. “A very special thanks goes to playwright and director Jeffrey Bloom and his wife, Carole, who pour their hearts and time into bringing these wonderful productions to life. At Pico we are just fortunate to share a part of what makes Los Alamos Theatre Group so special.”

“I want guests to laugh, enjoy the play and have an awesome dinner. Mostly I want guests to experience something a little out of the ordinary in Los Alamos,” Kopley said. “We are a small but interesting town, and while it certainly is a great foodie destination, there is so much more to our community.”

Reservations for each performance can be made on OpenTable, at opentable.com/r/pico-los-alamos, with proceeds benefitting the Los Alamos Theatre Group, see latg1.org, and other surrounding nonprofits.