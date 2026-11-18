The walls are lined with bike wheels and the fridges are lined with pints of gourmet ice cream. Where else could you find this other than Cuso’s? They started with bikes, expanded to ice cream, and have now officially added sandwiches to their menu.

The State Street business is run by the Mancuso family: Dylan, Jack, Nick, and Domenic Mancuso. Within the past year, all three of their business ventures have been consolidated under one roof.

“It’s been awesome. They both play off each other well. You go on a bike ride and end up getting lunch after,” said owner Dylan.

A peek inside Cuso’s | Photo: Madeline Slogoff

A peek inside Cuso’s | Photo: Madeline Slogoff

Another Cuso’s owner, Jack, inspired the expansion into sandwiches. Jack is better known as Chef Mancuso of Cuso’s Cuts, the all-natural BBQ rub, seasoning, tallow, and sauce brand. His seasonings are featured in the new sandwiches on the menu.

This expansion was inaugurated on November 14 with a grand opening of the new menu offerings.

Dylan is the man behind the day-to-day menu provisions. He wears many hats, splitting his time between the business ventures. “Run from the back, come up, scrub into the kitchen, make some sandwiches, get back there, finish the bikes,” was how he described his everyday routine.

Dylan decided that for their expansion into sandwiches, the menu would remain simple. It includes four carefully-crafted specialties, offered in five-inch, 10-inch, and 20-inch sizes, and featuring rubs from Cuso’s Cuts, all served on a D’Angelo’s Bakery baguette Along with the sandwiches, they offer bags of chips as a side, and their signature sodas and floats.

Cuso’s Choice | Photo: Courtesy

Cuso’s Crunch, inspired by High Street Deli’s Dutch Punch, is sliced smoked turkey served with Cuso’s seasoned aioli spread, sliced Havarti cheese, thick-cut bacon, avocado, lettuce, onion, and tomato.

Cuso’s Choice is a vegetarian option: pistachio pesto aioli, burrata cheese, Roma tomatoes, and arugula.

Cuso’s Italian has been a popular choice, with capicola, Genoa salami, ham, and provolone cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil, and vinegar.

Cuso’s French Dip is the star of the show; with Cuso’s Dirt and Cowboy Butter–seasoned roast beef, provolone cheese, six hour caramelized red onions, confit garlic, and horseradish Dijonnaise. It’s served with a side of Cuso’s seasoned Au Jus for dipping.

I got my hands on the crowd-favorite French Dip. It was delectable; the five-inch cut was a perfectly portioned lunch packed with flavor. The meat was tender and cut nicely by the sweetness and sharpness of the melted provolone. D’Angelo’s roll was the perfect vehicle for the ingredients, delicate and golden. The Au Jus sauce perfectly topped off the sandwich, adding another layer of warmth and flavor.

Cuso’s French Dip | Photo: Courtesy







So far, Dylan says, the reception for the sandwiches has been thoroughly positive. There was a line out the door during their grand opening, and several influencers have reviewed the sandwiches.

“We grew up in a cooking family. My dad’s family owned restaurants in upstate New York for close to 100 years now. So, it’s been generations of cuts,” said Dylan, about the inspiration behind adding sandwiches to the offerings. His generation’s contribution to the legacy: sandwiches on the menu here in Santa Barbara.

Visit Cuso’s at 609 State Street to try the new sandwiches.