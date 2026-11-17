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MONTECITO, Calif. — November 17, 2026 — As retailers head into Black Friday and Cyber Monday, most will compete the same way: bigger discounts, more ads, louder banners. Kate Kolody, founder of the Montecito-based agency VESNA© and author of the new book 140 Strategies That Drive Buying Decisions, says that is exactly why so many shoppers still leave without buying.

“Between the product and the payment there is a separate layer — the decision itself,” said Kolody. “A customer pays when there is enough information, the risk of a mistake feels acceptable, the comparison favors the offer, and searching further no longer has value. Miss one of those, and a discount won’t save the sale.”

When every store uses the same tactics in the same way, Kolody argues, the advantage goes to the business that understands where the customer hesitates. “Where the market repeats the same actions, the result goes to the one who changes the rules of the decision.”

The approach has been tested in practice. For activewear brand Outdoor Voices, VESNA© redesigned the homepage around a clearer hierarchy and a mobile-first route to purchase, then A/B tested it against the existing site. The initial experiment delivered 50% more sales, 58% more orders and a 60% higher conversion rate. A subsequent optimization cycle generated $1.44 million in revenue across 13,035 orders.

Five moves that change a buying decision — without changing the product

Change the point of comparison. Shoppers judge an offer against whatever sits next to it. Change what they compare it to, and the same price can feel like a different deal. Remove the contradiction that makes people stop. Hesitation usually has one specific cause. Find it and remove it instead of adding more persuasion. Reduce perceived risk. The product stays the same; what changes is how safe the choice feels. Change the order of information. The same facts, shown in a different sequence, can lead to a different decision. Move the choice into a new context. Ordinary store elements — a page, a bundle, a label — can carry a different meaning when they play a different role in the decision.

About the book

140 Strategies That Drive Buying Decisions describes 140 techniques and stratagems through the same system: a formula, the mechanism behind it, the point of influence in the customer’s decision, and the contradiction it resolves. It is built as a working textbook that moves readers from ready-made solutions to creating a strategy that isn’t in the book.

Volume 1 — Tactics: paperback, 246 pages, $54.99, ISBN 979-8-17990-897-5

Volume 2 — Strategies: paperback, 168 pages, $44.99, ISBN 979-8-17990-900-2

Complete hardcover edition: 432 pages, $89.00, at vesnaagency.com

Available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Published by VESNA©.

About Kate Kolody

Kate Kolody is a Montecito-based strategist and author who has worked since 2007 across design, creative direction, digital experience, e-commerce and business strategy, including work for brands such as Xerox, Barilla, Pepsi and Cadillac. She is the founder of VESNA© and Elix Fióra, and host of the interview series The White Room.