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LOMPOC, CA, November 16, 2026 – Lompoc residents can again enjoy a hot breakfast with Santa Claus this year.

Join Lompoc Parks and Recreation on Saturday, December 12th from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. for a pancake and sausage Breakfast at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center, 1120 West Ocean Avenue. Children young and old are invited to enjoy breakfast with family and friends, along with the man in red himself!

The cost for children is $10 for ages 3-12, and $12 for adults 13 and older. Children under 2 are free with a paid adult. Children are also required to be attended by at least one adult. Space is limited so pre-registration is required.

For more information or to register, call Lompoc Parks & Recreation at 805-875-8100.