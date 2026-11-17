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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (November 16, 2026) Cat Therapy, the downtown cat lounge that has been open for over 10 years and has had more than 1,000 adoptions, will host an Ugly Sweater Wine + Cats Night on Friday, December 11, at 6 PM. It is Cat Therapy’s first holiday fundraiser as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Guests are invited to bring their besties, dig out their ugliest holiday sweater and mingle with the adoptable cats in Cat Therapy’s lounge on State Street. Cat Therapy will pour a tasting of three wines from Margerum Wine Company, plus a full glass of each guest’s favorite.

Tickets are a tax-deductible donation to Cat Therapy, with $60 suggested, and guests are welcome to give more. The evening is for guests 21 and over, with 13 tickets available, and more tickets will be released if those sell out. Proceeds support Cat Therapy’s mission: fostering rescued cats in a home-like environment, out of cages, where they can be socialized while they wait for a forever home, and helping the local shelter increase adoption rates.

“We are so excited to be celebrating our 10th year in the Santa Barbara community, and our first as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. We hope our cat-loving friends join us for this holiday celebration amongst our adorable foster cats,” said Catalina Esteves, director of Cat Therapy.

Event details

What: Ugly Sweater Wine + Cats Night

When: Friday, December 11, 2026, at 6 PM

Where: Cat Therapy, 1213 State St, Suite L (Victoria Court), Santa Barbara

Tickets: $60 suggested donation, 21+, 13 tickets, with more released if they sell out

Book: https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.cattherapysb.com/pages/anniversary-kitten-party&source=gmail&ust=1794981705722000&sa=E

About Cat Therapy

Cat Therapy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit cat lounge in downtown Santa Barbara where visitors can spend time with rescued cats. It fosters cats in a home-like setting, out of cages, and works with the local shelter to increase adoption rates. Open for over 10 years, Cat Therapy has had more than 1,000 adoptions.