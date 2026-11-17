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November 17, 2026 (Santa Barbara, CA) Breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers affecting women, yet early detection, personalized treatment and coordinated specialty care continue to save lives and improve outcomes. To help community members better understand their risks and make informed healthcare decisions, six breast health specialists from Sutter Health’s Greater Central Coast recently shared advances in expert guidance on breast cancer screening, risk assessment and treatment advances during an Oct. 16 community education event hosted at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center. A recording of the entire panel event is now available to the public here or via https://bit.ly/ SutterBreastHealth.

The event was made possible through support of the John C. Mithun Foundation and Mithun Family Foundation, through the Women’s Health Initiative and Community Education Fund at Sutter Sansum Medical Foundation, and the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, the county’s leading cancer-focused fundraising organization and largest contributor to Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, funding supportive care programs and clinical research.

The panel was moderated by Lindsay Cortina, VP Strategy & Business Development for Sutter Health’s Central Coast, and brought together specialists in breast imaging, medical and radiation oncology, breast surgery, reconstructive surgery and genetic counseling, who all contribute to multidisciplinary cancer care at Sutter.

“Now more than ever, access to trustworthy, evidence-based health information is critical for our communities,” commented Dr. Kurt Ransohoff, President of Sutter Health’s Greater Central Coast. “By bringing together experts from full spectrum of breast care, we hope to empower women with the knowledge they need to make good decisions about their health, and then to provide them with the highest quality breast care for all their needs close to home. “

Panelists included:

Dr. Winifred Leung, Breast Radiologist

Dr. Katrina Mitchell , Breast Surgical Oncologist

Dr. Daniel Wong , Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon

Dr. Maira Campos , Medical Oncologist & Hematologist

Dr. Shane Cotter, Radiation Oncologist

Chandler Hinman , Genetic Counselor

The clinicians discussed every aspect of the breast care journey, from advancements in screening recommendations, genetic testing, treatment innovations and breast surgery and reconstruction options, emphasizing that understanding your personal risk factors, staying current with recommended screenings and seeking timely medical care remain important steps women can take to protect their health.

Sutter Health’s Breast Health Panel took place October 16 at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in Santa Barbara | Credit: Nik Blaskovich

Some important takeaways from the panel include:

Start annual breast cancer screening at age 40. Mammography remains the foundation of early detection, even as breast imaging technology continues to advance. Women with certain inherited genetic mutations or other factors that put them at higher risk may need to begin screening earlier and/or add breast MRI. Talk with your healthcare provider about your individual risk and when screening should begin. Or consider scheduling an appointment with a genetic counselor at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center.

Mammography remains the foundation of early detection, even as breast imaging technology continues to advance. Women with certain inherited genetic mutations or other factors that put them at higher risk may need to begin screening earlier and/or add breast MRI. Talk with your healthcare provider about your individual risk and when screening should begin. Or consider scheduling an appointment with a genetic counselor at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center. Know your breast density and your personal risk. Women with dense breasts or a higher lifetime risk of breast cancer may benefit from additional screening, such as ultrasound or breast MRI.

Women with dense breasts or a higher lifetime risk of breast cancer may benefit from additional screening, such as ultrasound or breast MRI. Your family history matters, but most breast cancers are not hereditary. About 5% to 10% of breast cancer is hereditary. Women diagnosed at a younger age or with certain cancers or family histories should consider talking with a genetic counselor about whether testing is appropriate.

About 5% to 10% of breast cancer is hereditary. Women diagnosed at a younger age or with certain cancers or family histories should consider talking with a genetic counselor about whether testing is appropriate. Breast cancer treatment is increasingly personalized. Breast cancer is not one disease, and advances in testing are helping doctors determine which treatments are most likely to benefit an individual patient. For some women, that can mean less surgery, chemotherapy or radiation without compromising outcomes.

Breast cancer is not one disease, and advances in testing are helping doctors determine which treatments are most likely to benefit an individual patient. For some women, that can mean less surgery, chemotherapy or radiation without compromising outcomes. Ask questions and rely on your healthcare team for trusted information. New technologies and breast health tests are being marketed directly to consumers, but not all have strong evidence behind them. Bring questions about new tests, AI tools or other health claims to your physician

“There is so much information about breast health that it can be difficult to know what applies to you,” said Dr. Maira Campos. “This conversation gives women an opportunity to hear directly from specialists across the continuum of breast care, to better understand their individual risk and screening options, and learn how advances in diagnosis and treatment are helping us provide increasingly personalized care.”

“Breast Cancer Awareness Month gives us a reason to come together in October, but we truly need to be focused on breast health all year long,” commented Cortina.” I’m thrilled this event showed the exceptional care we have right here in our community and highlighted our broader commitment to women’s health on the Central Coast.”

Some of Ridley-Tree Cancer Center’s staff and clinicians dressed in pink for 2026 Breast Cancer Awareness Month | Credit: Nik Blaskovich

Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, now part of Sutter Health , is the premier regional destination for oncology services. We have been at the forefront of comprehensive outpatient cancer care on the central coast for more than 70 years. Our highly trained clinicians and compassionate staff care for patients with the most advanced surgical, medical and radiation oncology treatments. Through cutting-edge technology, national clinical trials, and research-based supportive care and wellness programs, we provide our patients with every opportunity for successful treatment and recovery. This kind of care is made possible thanks to the generosity of community donors and our long-standing partnership with the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara .

Sutter Health is a not-for-profit healthcare system dedicated to providing comprehensive care throughout California. Committed to advancing innovative patient care, healthy outcomes and community partnerships, Sutter Health is pursuing a bold new plan to reach more people and make excellent healthcare more connected and accessible. Currently serving more than 3.5 million patients, thanks to our dedicated team of more than 60,000 employees and clinicians, and 14,000+ affiliated physicians, with a unified focus on expanding care to serve more patients.

Sutter delivers exceptional and affordable care through its network of hospitals, medical groups, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, telehealth, home health, and hospice services. Dedicated to transforming healthcare, at Sutter Health, getting better never stops.