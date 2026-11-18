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Fire Chief Dan Stefano announced the promotion and appointment of longtime Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District veteran Brian Roberson as Assistant Fire Chief, recognizing his distinguished service and the District’s commitment to organizational stability and leadership succession.

The appointment follows the Board of Directors’ approval of the position. The Board’s continued leadership, commitment, and support have been instrumental in strengthening the District’s organizational structure and advancing priorities that serve the community’s evolving needs.

“Brian has earned the respect and confidence of those around him through years of dedicated service, sound judgment, and a genuine commitment to our people and community,” said Fire Chief Dan Stefano. “He brings an exceptional combination of operational experience, advanced education, and institutional knowledge to this role. Just as importantly, he understands our culture, the value of strong relationships, and the importance of developing our future leaders. His devotion to his family and the priority he places on those closest to him speak to the character and values he brings to his leadership and will bring to this new role. At the heart of everything we do is a commitment to people, both those who serve and those we are privileged to serve. Brian’s promotion and appointment reflect that unwavering philosophy and our continued commitment to investing in our people and thoughtfully preparing our next generation of leaders.”

Roberson brings more than 30 years of fire service experience, including over 20 with the District. He began his career with the U.S. Forest Service as a member and leader of the Los Padres Hotshots, gaining extensive wildfire operations and crew leadership experience. At the District, he advanced from Firefighter to Battalion Chief, most recently overseeing training, recruitment, academy coordination, and promotional processes, and previously leading Operations and Emergency Medical Services.

Beyond his operational assignments, Roberson previously served as President of the Carpinteria-Summerland Firefighters Association and as a Director with Santa Barbara County Firefighters Local 2046, representing and advocating for fellow firefighters. His Association leadership reflects a longstanding commitment to supporting personnel, building relationships, and strengthening the organization.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve our community in this new role. We have such a fantastic team here, and I’m extremely proud to work alongside such a dedicated group of professionals who show up every day to keep our community safe,” said Roberson.

A co-founder of the District’s Peer Support Team, Roberson also helped advance regional firefighter wellness through the Santa Barbara County Mutual Aid system. He holds master’s degrees in public health from UCLA and Technology (Emergency and Environmental Management) from Arizona State University, and a bachelor’s degree in Forestry and Natural Resources Management from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. His work includes wildfire evacuation research and community preparedness.

As second-in-command, Roberson will play an integral role on the District’s executive leadership team, supporting District administration and providing oversight of emergency operations, training, and the shift Battalion Chiefs. He will also work closely with Fire Chief Stefano to advance the District’s key organizational and strategic priorities. His appointment represents a defining advancement in the District’s leadership structure and organizational evolution, marking a historic first with the appointment of an Assistant Fire Chief within its current command structure of dedicated shift Battalion Chiefs. Among the District’s immediate priorities are advancing the next phase of the Summerland Fire Station 62 replacement project, continued planning for Fire Station 63, and development of the envisioned Regional Fire & Rescue Training Facility.

Assistant Fire Chief Roberson officially assumed his new responsibilities on November 17, 2026, with a community badge-pinning and swearing-in ceremony being planned for December.