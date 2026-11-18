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Storm Preparedness & Sandbag Stations

A storm is expected in Santa Barbara County from Wednesday, November 18, through Thursday, November 19. Be prepared for possible flooding along creeks and rivers, streets, and low-lying areas; gusty winds; and minor debris flows, including within and below recent burn areas.

For storm preparedness information, visit ReadySBC.org.

Self-Serve Sandbag Stations Are OPEN

The following City of Santa Barbara sandbag stations are open and available to support the community during severe storm events.

Sandbag Station Locations

City Annex Yard

Wednesday, November 18

8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

401 East Yanonali Street

City Fire Station 7

Stocked for the winter season and available for self-service daily

8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

2411 Stanwood Drive

Sandbag Information & Guidelines

Sandbags are available to residents free of charge. The City’s Sandbag Distribution Policy is designed to assist with the protection of private property during storm emergency conditions.

Please keep the following guidelines in mind:

Bring your own gloves and shovels. Residents are responsible for filling their own sandbags.

Fill sandbags halfway so they are not too heavy to lift and can be stacked properly.

Residents may take up to 20 sandbags per trip .

. To learn how to properly fill and stack sandbags, watch the instructional video.

For additional sandbag information, visit SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Sandbags.

Storm Drain & Street Emergencies

Please contact the Public Works Streets Division to report clogged or blocked storm drains or street-related emergencies:

(805) 564-5454