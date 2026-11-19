A family who lost their home to the Palisades Fire grapple with loss and generational memory. A high-school dance team bonding sleepover turns into exchanging sexual stories, examining consent and complicity. A family with intelligent second-grade triplets navigates parental tensions. And at a mountain school for the fighting arts, students try to keep an old war at a distance. Those are the four worlds audiences can step into at UC Santa Barbara’s Studio Theater on November 20 and 21, when LAUNCH PAD’s Amplify Reading Series Festival presents these four new plays over two days.

The festival grew out of the Black Lives Matter movement and took shape during the COVID-19 pandemic, centering equity, access, and inclusion in the theatrical process. Through collaborations with playwrights, directors, and performers, the festival gives attendees an opportunity to explore new work and engages them with stories that challenge existing perspectives and inspire conversation.

For this year’s festival, LAUNCH PAD worked with the National New Play Network (NNPN) to solicit nominations from member theaters across the country. “These four plays quickly rose to the top as timely, moving and provocative pieces our students and faculty chose for the Festival,” said LAUNCH PAD Artistic Director and Professor Risa Brainin.

There are over 75 people working on the festival this year, including 50 student actors, designers, assistant directors, production and administrative staff, and professional guest artist playwrights, directors, dramaturgs, and actors. “It is a wonderful group, and we so look forward to sharing the plays with the Santa Barbara community on Friday and Saturday,” said Brainin.

The readings open Friday at 4 p.m. with Bernardo Cubría’s Regina, directed by Jessica Kubzansky. Cubría’s adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s Ghosts is set in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire. Regina, a young housekeeper raised by a wealthy Mexican family, sees the son’s homecoming from Paris as a chance to change her circumstances. He returns with new political convictions, and the reunion surfaces old secrets and tensions.

At 8 p.m. that night, Kamila Boga’s In Case of Bruising, directed by Veronica Burt, follows triplets Milo, Otis, and Della, who know to stay away from home when their father is in a bad mood. When they meet a boy named Calico, they welcome him into their lives. As things worsen at home, each sibling navigates it with different ways of coping.

Saturday begins at 1 p.m. with Eliana Theologides Rodriguez’s Marble Rooftop, directed by Lily Tung Crystal. When sophomore Mia hosts a dance-team sleepover, she realizes that a good story about sex will earn her approval by the older girls. She invents experiences of her own as the stories around her begin to blur the line between consent and coercion, opening up conversation about empowerment and complicity.

Maggie Lee’s The Ballad of the Unfallen, directed by Amy Poisson, closes the festival at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Lee’s play uses music and movement to tell the story of a mountain school that has sheltered its students from the tensions between two rival clans. Twenty-five years after a war split the country, a younger generation is reviving the rivalry, and the students face a question about how to not choose a side.

All four readings are free and open to the public. Seating is limited, and advance reservations are encouraged. Reserve separately for each reading through the UCSB event listing. For more information, visit here. For tickets, click here.