An idea that began on the sidelines of Dos Pueblos High School football games has the potential to be a game changer for Santa Barbara’s student athletes.

Sutter Health has launched a walk-in Saturday sports injury clinic to provide student athletes with timely medical evaluations for recent sports-related injuries.

Dos Pueblos athletic trainer Kyle Sherry approached Dr. Dan Brennan, medical director of Sutter Health Greater Central Coast’s Children’s Health Service Line, with the idea in 2025. The clinic is led by Dr. Chad Burgoyne, a sports medicine and orthopedic specialist.

“We are very excited to watch it grow to serve the entire community,” Brennan said. “It has been a labor of love for me to combine my love for youth sports and medicine to help establish a sports medicine program to benefit the student athletes in our community.”

The clinic operates Saturday mornings at 8 a.m. at Sutter’s Pesetas Care Center, located at 215 Pesetas Lane. No appointment is required. Patients should check in through the Sutter Urgent Care entrance and identify themselves as patients for the Saturday Sports Injury Clinic.

Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Athletic trainers are also welcome to accompany athletes.

The service is intended to help families obtain evaluations following injuries sustained during games, practices, and other athletic activities, particularly those occurring late in the week when patients might otherwise have to wait until Monday for an appointment.

“We understand injuries often occur during Friday night football games and on weekdays during student athletic activities. This clinic is designed for young patients who want to be evaluated but do not want to wait until Monday to be seen,” said Burgoyne in a press release. “We’re thrilled to provide this service to support local schools, athletes, and their families.”

Burgoyne’s daughter, Sydney, is currently a standout cross country and track and field athlete at Santa Barbara High, which gives him an insider’s view of the student-athlete experience.

The clinic connects urgent care, sports medicine, orthopedics, pediatrics, and physical therapy services. Depending on the evaluation, patients may be referred for additional orthopedic or sports medicine care, diagnostic imaging or physical therapy. The medical team can also coordinate follow-up treatment and provide guidance on returning safely to athletic activities.

The clinic’s development followed volunteer medical coverage at Dos Pueblos High School football home games, where Dr. Brennan and Dr. Burgoyne can be routinely spotted.

Sutter plans to operate the clinic during the school year while exploring the possibility of expanding the service year-round through discussions with the school district and local sports clubs.

Conditions appropriate for evaluation include sprains, strains, suspected fractures, shoulder, knee and ankle injuries, joint injuries, and other sports-related musculoskeletal concerns.

The clinic does not provide routine sports physicals, annual wellness exams, primary care services, or evaluations of chronic orthopedic conditions unrelated to a recent injury. It also is not intended for medical emergencies requiring immediate hospital treatment.

Sutter Health is a not-for-profit health care system operating hospitals, medical groups, urgent care clinics, ambulatory surgery centers and other health services throughout California. The organization reports serving more than 3.5 million patients through a network of more than 60,000 employees and clinicians and more than 14,000 affiliated physicians.