When cattle rancher Pam Doiron starts work at sunup, the panoramic backdrop to her bellowing Brangus cattle herd stretches east up the Cuyama Valley, huddled between the Sierra Madre and Caliente ranges and north into the stark canyons of the Carrizo Plains Ecological Reserve.

Doiron and her family have owned and operated the historic El Rancho Espanol de Cuyama for almost 30 years. Their 5,652-acre ranch is the last intact piece of an 1843 Mexican land grant. Her home is an 1870 adobe. The ranch stretches south from foothills in San Luis Obispo to the flanks of the Sierra Madre, about 35 miles east of Santa Maria. More than a mile of the Cuyama River runs through the property.

Just recently, the ranch became permanently protected from development when Doiron and her family have permanently protected El Rancho Espanol from development when they executed and recorded an agricultural conservation easement with the California Rangeland Trust. The easement prohibits all future subdivision, residential, commercial, and industrial development.

Pam Doiron | Credit: California Rangeland Trust

In the past, Chumash villagers who lived along the coastal areas, would come here in the summer to harvest its sweet, sugary reeds. Today, The Spanish Ranch, as it is commonly known, is home to multiple plant communities including acres of unfettered transitional oak woodlands. Doiron’s family and their cattle share the ranch with more than 30 wildlife species, including herds of tule elk that graze in its northern canyons.

The California Rangeland Trust assists ranchers statewide to permanently preserve agricultural and open space land at a time when California loses 47,000 acres every year to development. The Cuyama is Santa Barbara County’s only valley untouched by California’s unrelenting spread of urban development.

Credit: California Rangeland Trust

Credit: California Rangeland Trust

Doiron laments, “I’ve seen so many ranches that are sold … they turn into housing projects … or ranchettes … or gas stations … or solar farms. This agricultural conservation easement is the legacy of our family.”

It’s quite a sizable legacy. The entire land area of the City of Goleta would fit into the ranch boundaries with a square mile to spare; the land area of the City of Carpinteria would fit within the ranch boundaries three times over.

And now it will remain forever open land. A beautiful legacy, indeed.