Such a large crowd filled the Carpinteria City Council chambers on Monday night that Mayor Natalia Alarcon asked city staff to turn on the air conditioning.

Most were there to oppose “The Farm,” the large, high-density housing project proposed on the Carp Bluffs, in a space currently occupied by the Tee Time driving range and Carp Farm School.

After the original proposal drew much community opposition, the developers submitted an alternative proposal for the council to consider on Monday night. It includes fewer for-sale units, more accessory dwelling units (ADUs), more affordable rentals on an adjacent property, and increased open space dedicated to the city.

Ultimately, the city council voted to continue the item to December 8 to give the public more time to review the proposal and the project’s timeline for environmental review. However, community members still spoke out.

It was a full house at the Carpinteria City Council Chambers on Monday night. including community members, lawyers, and developers. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

“Please say no to this proposal,” said resident Annie Sly, wearing a “Save the Bluffs” T-shirt. “The future of our town is in your hands … please do not allow the bluffs to be developed.”

Citizens for Carpinteria Bluffs President Patrick Crooks said that the community has fought development on the bluffs for generations, because “once the bluffs are developed, we do not get them back.”

Community members at the Carpinteria City Council Chambers | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

He asked the community to stop and consider “one big number”: 305. He explained that the original proposal included 191 total units on the Tee Time property, 39 of which were to be affordable. The alternate proposal reduces the number of for-sale units on the Tee Time property to 175, but adds the possibility of 42 ADUs connected to some of those units. Additionally, the developers proposed using the adjacent S&S Seeds site to separately develop 88 units of affordable housing — a substantial increase from the previous 39.

In the end, that all adds up to a potential of 305 new housing units built on the bluffs, “one of the most environmentally sensitive and irreplaceable pieces of land in the community,” Crooks said. It is a precious open space, other speakers said, and is right next to an important refuge for harbor seals.

“This is being proposed to the community as a reduction,” Crooks said of the proposal. “But the overall development gets dramatically larger.”

He said the new proposal deserves more community consideration and involvement, “not less.”

Crooks and Environmental Defense Center Chief Counsel Linda Krop — representing the Citizens group and the Carpinteria Valley Association — both noted that the community had very little time to review the proposal and submit public comments. Krop said they wanted more than one weekend to consider the proposals and “provide meaningful public input.” Others called the alternate proposal an insult to the community, or a “Trojan horse,” in the words of former Citizens president Artullo Tello. They implored developer Paul Brenneke to sell the land to the community to be preserved instead of built.

But the city’s hands are somewhat tied.

Linda Krop, chief counsel for the Environmental Defense Center, is representing the Citizens for the Carpinteria Bluffs and the Carpinteria Valley Association in city administrative proceedings about The Farm. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Artullo Tello, the former president of the Citizens for the Carpinteria Bluffs, called The Farm developers’ alternate proposal a “trojan horse.” | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Developer Paul Brenneke. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

The original proposal was submitted under the state’s builder’s remedy law, which allows developers to skirt city zoning regulations in return for making at least 20 percent of the units income-restricted.

People’s Self-Help Housing would develop the affordable units. Ken Trigueiro, the nonprofit’s CEO, was one of few who spoke favorably about the proposal Monday night. He said he wanted to emphasize “the demand we have here” for affordable housing. Self-Help has four properties in Carpinteria and 800 families on the waiting list, “many of whom work here and want to be a part of the community by living here,” he said.

Community members at the Carpinteria City Council Chambers | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

“So we’re really hoping you’ll study this proposal as an alternative,” he said. “The economic commitment here at this developer is substantially more” than other transactions the nonprofit has seen.

There was no development for approval before the council that night, just a processing agreement on whether or not to include the alternate proposal as an option within the broader environmental review process. City staff explained that the only other provision of the agreement is committing to a defined schedule for the review “that can be shifted in response to new information learned along the process.” A “robust” environmental review would be completed for both of the project’s proposed properties — Tee Time and S&S Seeds.

“We’re not rushing into accepting this project,” said Vice Mayor Mónica J. Solórzano. “We’re not even rushing into agreeing to this project. We’re rushing into getting more information about it.”

She, like the other councilmembers, was “not interested in going headlong into any sort of bluffs development.”

Councilmember Al Clark said he thought the alternative was “very attractive” and would like to see it added as an option, “but I understand how the public feels whiplashed and shocked.” He was the first to move that the council continue the item to a future meeting.

Mayor Alarcon was the second, saying, “I would advocate to continue this item and have the agreement attached [in the agenda] so we can really dig into this item and really examine it,” she said. “Given the fact that it’s a holiday weekend … if we’re able to continue it then we can have a more robust conversation and discussion on this alternative.”

The motion passed unanimously.