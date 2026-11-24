Director Danny Boyle’s new film Ink is a rather shallow dive into the backstory of modern media via the reinvention of The Sun newspaper and the rise of Rupert Murdoch. Based on a stage play by James Graham, who also gets the screenwriting credit, the film takes a timely and important premise for a film, populates it with talented actors — including Guy Pearce as Murdoch, Jack O’Connell as Larry Lamb, and Claire Foy as a fictional composite of a few women in the newspaper business at the time — and somehow manages to add up to much, much less than the sum of its parts.

Boyle’s a visually skillful director (he won the Oscar for Best Director for Slumdog Millionaire, a great film, in 2008) and the look and feel of the film was interesting from start to finish. But the story and character development were so lacking that I was continually frustrated that such a potentially good movie was ultimately just okay. I went in predisposed to like this film so much, and while it wasn’t awful by any means, it could have — and should have — been so much better.

Other than money, what makes Rupert Murdoch tick? I would love to know, but this film left me with little to no understanding of who he is (or was) as a person. Nor was there any insight into the public’s hunger for sensational, tabloid-style journalism. The outline of facts — this happened, then this happened, then this happened — in roller coaster fashion is not enough to make a compelling story stick. There has to be some insight or reflection or a bit more there there, and that’s the part that I found completely lacking in Ink. There’s an old saying about today’s newspaper being tomorrow’s wastepaper, and sadly this film is something that could have had front page staying power and ultimately doesn’t.

Gripes about the film itself aside, SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling’s interview with Boyle and producer Michael Ellenberg was quite entertaining at last week’s Cinema Society presentation, with much of their dialogue focusing on the stylistic elements of the film rather than the story itself. You can view the interview here.

Ink will begin showing at SBIFF’s Riviera Theatre December 11.