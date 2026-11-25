The theater experience is at its peak, and adding to this year’s stacked list of film experiences is The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. This prequel movie transports us back in time to the 50th games where we get the origin of District 12’s victor Haymitch Abernathy.

When we meet him in the original trilogy (played by Woody Harrelson), he’s a middle-aged man who always had a drink in hand, a retort up his sleeve, and a growing soft spot for the series’ main characters Katniss and Peeta. Though fans of the series will remember that we saw the replay of Haymitch’s games during Catching Fire, his story is far more layered than the original series lets on.

Sunrise on the Reaping introduces us to young Haymitch, played by the incredibly talented Joseph Zada. Haymitch takes care of his mother and younger brother, Syd, by making and selling liquor, which he rushes to get done on July 4, the day of the reaping and his birthday. At this point in his young life, Haymitch can’t stand the thought of drinking and is more focused on how he can make his girlfriend Lenore Dove (Whitney Peak) happy.

‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ | Photo: Murray Close, Lionsgate

From the moment Haymitch lines up with the other District 12 children at the justice building, the story you thought you knew about the 50th games is flipped on its head. This prequel pulls back the curated curtain that the capitol threw over the past, and begs the question: can you trust what’s been told to you when it’s coming from people who benefit from your implicit submission? Author Suzanne Collins writes with a purpose, and in Sunrise she shows us how easily it is to control a narrative and push out a preferred propaganda message when you’ve got enough power and access.

More than that, this movie shows how quickly that messaging can seep into the masses of the capital’s audience to make them vicious while simultaneously sparking the seeds of rebellion in the people who suffer from the cruelty. And though we know the rebellion is yet to take full form for another 25 years, this movie shows us that for that to happen there are many attempts and small acts of rebellion that are necessary along the way.

This is a visually stunning film, and director Francis Lawrence very quickly pulls you into dark and heavy District 12, perfectly contrasted with the overly polished and brightly colored capital.

The acting in this film was a masterclass in character homage adaptation. Zada is an emotional spitfire who nailed the mannerisms we’ve come to know and crave from this character (Haymitch Abernathy), making him softer and more emotional, leaning into his physicality and truly transforming into a malleable character that will soon find himself hardened to the world.

Of equal acting prowess in this film is Jesse Plemons (as Plutarch Heavensbee) who helps drive a lot of the narrative of the film, always working in the background and playing both sides. Plemons was a perfect casting and his always calm and charismatic manner played so well with the other characters on screen, like President Snow (portrayed by Ralph Fiennes). He’s a perfectly haunting version of Snow, though a bit more of a loose cannon than I thought they would make him.

‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ | Photo: Murray Close, Lionsgate

Another loose cannon character is Maysilee Donner, and McKenna Grace embodies the character’s uptight dignity, strong morals, and quiet kindness in the games. I loved her scenes with the hauntingly wicked Glenn Close (Drusilla Sickle) who perfectly embodies the capital’s residual hardened cruelty towards the districts. She’s also perfectly contrasted with Elle Fanning (Effie Trinket) who shows the kinder, new age capital citizens who are gentler than their predecessors but still willingly ignorant to the game’s cruelty. And though Kieran Culkin’s take on Cesar Flickerman has gotten some mixed reviews, I enjoyed his portrayal of the TV show host newly in his prime and doing everything he can to avoid a private dinner with the president. And Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee was so perfectly executed that it was hard to believe the two actors weren’t really related — he had every mannerism and speech pattern down.

I had a few qualms with the film (so consider this your spoiler warning), like some of the rebellious content they chose to cut for Lenore Dove and Maysilee Donner, who in the book take stronger rebellious actions before Haymitch does. There were also a few on the nose moments in the film like Snow talking about Lucy Grey (very out of character for him), and asking Plutarch if he ever thought about being a gamemaker. While I was excited for the return of Woody Harrelson, Jennifer Lawrence, and Josh Hutchison (as today’s Haymitch, Katniss, and Peeta), I thought the film’s epilogue was a bit rushed and didn’t give me the same full circle ending that the book did. And I loved being able to see all the characters we have come to know and love in a younger iteration of themselves, but I think the film spent a little too much time with them when it could have been given to some of the meatier scenes that ended up cut.

‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ | Photo: Murray Close, Lionsgate

However, director Francis Lawrence did say there is a four hour director’s cut — something that I think would change a lot of my qualms with the film, because there never is enough time to include all the best parts. Unsurprisingly, many fans have taken to the internet and started a petition to release the full director’s cut which already has over 174,000 signatures. I know if it was released, I would be watching it.

Overall this is another stunning Hunger Games film that is topical to today’s political landscape and fans of the franchise will rejoice. Despite my qualms, this film’s message is still powerful and beautifully executed, and the cast carries this film while Francis Lawrence visually pulls you into the world.