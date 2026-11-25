How can actors of a “certain age” age gracefully? For a good case study, proceed to the engaging film The Only Living Pickpocket in New York, coolly crafted by writer-director Noah Segan. Within the first sequence, we meet our slightly anti-heroic protagonist in the ancient art of pickpocketing, John Turturro, and Steve Buscemi, a kindly but clearly criminal pawn shop keeper.

We can easily remember classic roles for both of these actors which were not so kindly — Turturro in Do the Right Thing, or Buscemi in Fargo (think of the wood chipper scene). Both offer up shaggy dog character study elegance in The Only Living Pickpocket, a sleeper indie jewel well worth a look in a film-watching season over-crowded with recommended fare.

Here, Turturro is at his pliable best as a tough but sympathetic scallywag, pickpocket Harry Lehman, at the tail end of his long run and with personal and family skeletons in the closet which we only gradually learn about in the film. Business as usual takes a hard left turn when lifting in the wrong place/wrong time, when the stakes involving a certain USB drive crypto wallet spells certain trouble from a major crime family.

Harry represents not only a funkier retro Gotham but the chasm between his analog-leaning ways and the cyber-criminal domain of contemporary thuggery, represented by the reckless and feckless young mobster Dylan (Will Price, properly odious). As Harry’s policeman friend explains that “organized don’t do street no more.”

Apart from the narrative specifics and crime thriller genre traits of the film, it is also a portrait of and valentine to N.Y.C., old and new, with the street savvy of the old school, pre-online kind. Harry’s quest to resolve his quandary, which has extended to threats against his invalid wife, takes him on runs out to Brooklyn, where encounters range from edgy times in a fencing shop to a tense and smoldering family reunion.

His desires for a quiet late chapter life with his current wife in a humble Manhattan apartment are not to be. But his link to humanity remains warm and open, as when runs into a young and awkward pickpocket on the subway and assumes a mentorship role, saying, “you may work alone, but you don’t have to be lonely.”

Segan, behind the Knives Out films, Star Wars: The Last Jedi ,and assorted other films in the more mainstream scheme of cinema, pulls back from Hollywood formulae and attains a kind of indie film grace with Pickpocket, achieving a light touch reminiscent of urban tales such as Wayne Wang’s Chan Is Missing and Smoke. For a film definitively about crime, the pace is languid and the texture loose, with even key moments (key word, moments) of violence kept subtle rather than played for gritty thrills.

The film’s title itself makes a winking allusion to deep cultural references, to Paul Simon’s “The Only Living Boy in New York” and Robert Bresson’s masterpiece film Pickpocket.

Even Harry’s dark fate plays out in a disarmingly understated final scene, a dialogue with the mob family matriarch in which he says, with resignation, “I spent my life in people’s pockets. You don’t get second chances to do things the right way.”

In a sense, he does the wrong thing, in the right way, with pride of profession and certain code of ethics, despite the nature of the gig. He’s the last pickpocket in New York.

(The SBIFF’s “Cinema Society” series hosts a special screening of the film on Friday, December 4, with Segan and Turturro present for a post-screening Q&A, link.)