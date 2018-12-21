Paul Wellman
Live Oak’s proud owners, Mark Dela Cruz and Molly Holveck
Matt Kettmann’s Year in Review
Our Senior Editor Picks His Favorite Stories from 2018
For our annual review of stories, our writers and editors have put together lists of the stories they were proud of this year, or just had fun writing or reading. Here are Senior Editor Matt Kettmann’s picks.
According to our archives, I wrote more than 130 stories for the newspaper this year, and most of them revolved around food and drink, which is my main beat these days
Cover Stories
I always enjoy diving deep into a topic, which is afforded by the length of our cover stories, and I was able to do so numerous times this year.
My favorite cover stories were:
By Paul Wellman
Live Oak’s Pacific Rim bacon-fried rice
Day-by-Day at the Live Oak Café: The Always Exhausting, Occasionally Rewarding Life of Running Your Own Restaurant
My friends Mark Dela Cruz and Molly Holveck opened the Live Oak Café more than three years ago, and I’ve been eating there regularly ever since. They have always been honest about how difficult it is to run a restaurant, and they said as much on the record so that I could do this piece. It was very well received by both the restaurant industry and our regular readers.
Andrew Macpherson
“It’s the only other dream I’ve ever had, other than music and trying to have a happy family,” said Alecia “P!nk” Moore of making her Two Wolves wine.
It’s always interesting to hang out with celebrities, as they usually turn out to be just like you and me. Alecia Moore, aka the chart-topping pop star P!nk, is no different — she’s a mom with a tough job, and finds some solace in winemaking, which she is very passionate about.
Mike Orlando is now growing tiny cacao plants in a hot and humid room in the back of his chocolate factory. In the front, he offers tastings of five different single-origin chocolates.