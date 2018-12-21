Matt Kettmann’s Year in Review

I’ve somehow been blessed with the primary restaurant reporting gig at the paper, which puts me at many a new table every week. I really was stoked to introduce Bibi Ji’s Aussie-Indian cuisine to our readers, and the same can be said for my feature about Bells in Los Alamos, which is one of the best wine bistros anywhere. It was great to get an out-of-town perspective on Central Coast cuisine with celebrity chef Curtis Stone, who served up our best products at Maude in Beverly Hills. And while it’s not a restaurant, I was fascinated by my visit to Pete’s Living Greens in Carpinteria, where acres of lettuce are grown.

I also managed to cover some topics beyond eating and drinking. My faves in that regard are:

This was my first experience with virtual reality. I highly recommend it.

