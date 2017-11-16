Janet Garufis: Real-Life Wonder Woman

Tyson Blades

So has her work. “Montecito Bank & Trust’s work, for me, has been the most amazing gift,” she said. “It was a way to process grief, to find out the very best version of myself. Why wouldn’t I spend every moment trying to make life better?”

Shattering Glass Ceilings:

Second Session, July 25, 9 a.m.

Garufis has just returned from the Summit for Danny, an endurance hike through the Italian Dolomites that raises money and awareness for adolescent substance abuse treatment at the Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Center. Having hiked 80 miles in eight days ​— ​she’d never even backpacked previously ​— ​she is energized and fearlessly ready for my questions.

I dive right in, asking how she achieved success in a male-dominated industry. “The combination of fierceness and softness has been the balance,” she answers without hesitation. “There was a lot of fierceness at the beginning. Allowing the softness has been the journey.”

In the beginning, Garufis had to go “toe to toe” with men, though her ferocity had to be tempered ​— ​otherwise, she was just labeled “aggressive” or, worse, “a bitch.” And her deep experience wasn’t respected at all. “I believed a lot of the men I worked with felt intimidated by a woman who was deeply knowledgeable,” she said. “The fact that I started at the bottom, as a bank teller, and earned my way, I knew how to manage risk the way they did not. Men were hired out of college and were trained to be lenders. They didn’t learn about the bank. I learned the problem-solving techniques you learn by going up through the ranks.”

She went back to college in 1973, first at Santa Monica College then at Cal State Northridge, but kept working at SPNB. Since she knew all of the jobs at the bank, she covered shifts at branches all over Los Angeles, though it was during the gas crisis. “I spent a lot of time in line at the gas station!” she laughed.

In the summer of 1975, Garufis was sent to Marina del Rey to fill in for a note teller going on a three-week vacation. On the first day, the branch manager said there was a problem in the note department that needed to be cleaned up before the employee returned. Garufis tackled the task and was offered a job at the office while she finished school.

Upon graduation in 1977, Garufis was only offered training in operations management, since the lending training was essentially reserved for men only. Though lending was the quick path to more lucrative opportunities, the operations track played to her long-term advantage: It covered the basics of banking, while the lending curriculum didn’t address day-to-day management or customer service issues.

“Solving customer problems on a day-to-day basis helps you understand where things can go wrong,” said Garufis, who learned to anticipate client needs, understand risks, and know when to bend the rules. “It gives you a more holistic picture of what happens in a bank.” Three weeks into the nine-month training program, she was assigned to be branch operations supervisor at SPNB’s Wilshire Westwood branch.

Soon after, her boyfriend, a lifeguard named Sam Bertolet, whom she’d met in a Shakespeare class at Santa Monica College in 1973, got a job with the Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol. She transferred north to an assistant manager job in Oxnard and commuted from Santa Barbara. “I was young and in love,” said Garufis. They got married at Our Lady of Mount Carmel with a reception at the Gold Room of El Paseo, now part of Wine Cask.

When Bertolet got a new job in the Marina del Rey Harbor Patrol with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, Garufis reluctantly moved back south. Bertolet soon realized he didn’t like the law enforcement aspect of his job and went back to lifeguarding ​— ​which he did until his recent retirement ​— ​but Janet’s job as operations officer at the Westwood Village branch was a turning point for her career.

The second largest branch in the SPNB system, Westwood was struggling to manage a huge volume of daily transactions. So Garufis streamlined the filing of checks and preparing of statements and was soon asked to do so for the whole bank system, which centralized the entire process.

She gave birth to her son Matt in December 1981 and son Adam in February 1984. That same year Garufis was allowed to begin loan training but only if she stayed on as branch operations manager. She completed banking school in 1986.

American banking went through big changes in the 1980s, and the combo of centralization and deregulation made it harder for small businesses to access capital. SPNB decided to organize a business banking division to address the problem, and Richard Davis, her friend from banking school who’d been promoted up the ranks, suggested Garufis should lead it.

“No male commercial banker would have taken the job making these small-business loans, for it would be demeaning to them,” said Garufis. “I didn’t have a big budget, and I had to be smart about it.”

She developed a personal credit score, traveled to Princeton to create an algorithm to assess risk, and funded lots of small businesses. “We cobbled this together with chewing gum and wire,” she recalled. “We tried to address what all small business was struggling with. The size of the portfolio was $750 million in loans.”

Against the protests of small-business advocates, Bank of America (BofA) acquired SPNB in April 1992, which was one of the largest bank mergers in history at the time. A week later, when the Rodney King verdict triggered the L.A. riots, Garufis was in Oakland speaking to the Black Contractors Association. “I was the only white woman in the room,” she said, remembering the 9-1-1 message she got on her pager announcing the riots.

Days later, BofA’s chief credit officer called on Garufis to apply her loan formula to businesses in the riot zone. Suddenly, this former bank teller was playing a central role in the rebuilding of Los Angeles. Thousands of business owners applied, and that was the beginning of BofA’s small-business lending program. It grew from $750 million to $4.5 billion in just five years on loans that averaged just $40,000. That’s a lot of loans.

“Nobody in the organization was paying much attention to us until our revenues became too significant to ignore,” said Garufis, who had to fend off the man from consumer lending who wanted to take over her division. “I fiercely believed in the mission, and the people that worked with me believed in it as well. The softer side is to understand the people and what they need.”

When BofA eventually abandoned this system, community banks like Montecito Bank & Trust graciously filled the small-business void.

A Better Kind of Banking:

Third Session, August 22, 9 a.m.

On our last session, both Janet and I know that we still have a lot to discuss, from personal loss to perseverance.

We talk about her separation from Sam Bertolet in 1986, right when her career was taking off. “He was struggling with me being a working, successful woman,” she said. “It wasn’t his paradigm.” Though not compatible as a couple, they raised their kids as a team.

Her boss around that time was Nick Garufis, whose wife died suddenly the night before her 50th birthday party. Devastated himself, he caught a glimpse of Janet at her most vulnerable one day. “I’d just gotten off the phone with my divorce lawyer, and Nick saw me crying, and I rarely do that,” she said. “I’m not a crier. I’m a problem solver.”

She had no intention of remarrying at that point, but Nick pursued her. “I wouldn’t have considered dating him if we hadn’t been good friends,” she said. “It turned out to be one of the most significant relationships in my life.” They married on December 31, 1987.

Fast-forward to 1998, when BofA was acquired by NationsBank. Garufis quickly learned that the military-like leadership did not value women in positions of power. Nick’s condition had also worsened, so, in 2000, she took the early-retirement option. Chasing her lifelong dream to be a professor of literature, Garufis started a master’s program in English at Northridge and graduated in 2002, when the couple decided to move to Santa Barbara. Two weeks later, she began pursuing a PhD at UCSB’s Gevirtz Graduate School of Education.

Though she finished her UCSB coursework, her dissertation was derailed by Nick’s disease. In 2004, her son Matt encouraged a return to banking. “It was the most practical thing to do,” she agreed. “Nick had to be saved and taken care of. I didn’t think about myself. My kids were home helping, but it was interrupting their lives. I wanted them to have a healthy life and not worry about their mom.”

She considered a job at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, but then applied to run the branch network at MB&T. She sent an application by fax, and five minutes later a call came, with an offer to have lunch with founder Michael Towbes.

“Mike and I had about an hour-and-a-half conversation,” said Garufis. “I didn’t know beforehand that he only spoke to people for 20 minutes. In retrospect, it was so shocking, for chatting wasn’t his deal.”

