When Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Budget Bill — otherwise known as HR 1 — takes effect next year, 15,000 county residents are expected to find themselves suddenly without their Medi-Cal insurance. When that happens, the County of Santa Barbara will still be legally and financially on the hook to provide what’s known as Indigent Medical Care for people facing life-threatening or excruciatingly painful, catastrophic medical emergencies. That money will come from the county’s general fund, which will already be far behind the eight ball.

CenCal CEO Marina Owen | Credit: Courtesy CenCal

Even with Trump’s historic midterm drubbing two weeks ago, the new Democratic majorities in both House and Senate would not be able to turn that train around in time to help local governments. It’s estimated that Santa Barbara County Health department’s costs would be at least $20 million for startup and medical expenses just in the first year. Coming to the county’s assistance is Cen Cal, the nonprofit insurance entity that administers Medi-Cal insurance in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

This Tuesday, CenCal executive Marina Owen offered $10 million to help defray the costs, and the Board of Supervisors unanimously accepted. Because CenCal already has relationships with all the clients likely to be displaced and all the medical providers willing to accept Medi-Cal patients, CenCal has a significant head start. Three of every four patients at risk of losing their Medi-Cal insurance, Owen told the supervisors, will lose it because they don’t know how to navigate the new work rules and regulations that HR 1 imposes.

Owen and CenCal are already in the midst of an all-hands-on-deck effort by Santa Barbara collective medical establishment to keep those patients on their insurance. But no matter how successful they are, that still leaves 3,000 to 7,500 people suddenly without any insurance. Should they face catastrophic medical needs, the state-mandated Indigent Care program requires the county’s Public Health Department to be the “payer of last resort.” Though supervisors were uniformly grateful and relieved by CenCal’s assistance, Supervisor Joan Hartmann said, “Providing medical care is not cost free. They [the patients] will be seen; yes, they will,” she said. “But how will they pay for it?”