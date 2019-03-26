Temporary Deltopia Parking Restrictions April 5 – 7, 2019

Deltopia, the unsanctioned Isla Vista street party, is planned for Saturday, April 6, 2019. To help minimize the impact of this event on Goleta residents, the City is once again implementing temporary parking restrictions in affected areas. The area includes: Hollister Avenue to the southern City limit (Whittier Drive), from Cannon Green Drive (including the cul-de-sac streets on the west side of Cannon Green Drive) to Storke Road. Those who live in the affected areas will receive two parking permits in the mail by March 21.



Residents with valid permits will be able to park on the streets in this area from 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 5th to 7:00 a.m. Saturday, April 6th and 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6th to 7:00 a.m. Sunday, April 7th. (Should Deltopia move to the following weekend, the restrictions will be in place from 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 12th to 7:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13th and 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13th to 7:00 a.m. Sunday, April 14th.) Residents are encouraged to park in their garages and/or driveways as well. Vehicles without permits will be cited and towed at the owner’s expense.



A map and frequently asked questions are available at: https://tinyurl.com/goletatempparking.

For additional information or questions, please call the City of Goleta at (805) 690-5119 or email parkingfeedback@cityofgoleta.org. To speak to someone in Spanish, please call (805) 961-7571.

