Moral Compass?

It’s ironic when any criticism of Trump is labeled sour grapes over the results of the 2016 presidential election, but the outcome of the 2018 midterm elections are described as frightening, catastrophic, or simply illegitimate. It’s laughable for anyone aligned with the GOP, the Freedom Caucus, or remnants of the Tea Party to march under the banner of law and order or lecture others about the need to reclaim our moral compass. How many in Trump’s inner circle have already been indicted, arrested, convicted, or have pleaded guilty to multiple felonies? Anyone who sincerely believes in truth, justice, and the American values we cherish would want any and all criminals to be held accountable.