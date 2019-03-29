Dons Boys Soccer Coach Recognized as “Model Coach”

Photo: Courtesy Todd Heil

Santa Barbara High School Boys Soccer Coach Todd Heil was one of 13 coaches named as recipients of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) 2018-19 Model Coach Award. Heil has been coaching soccer at Santa Barbara High for 23 years and has racked up several Channel League titles and CIF Southern Section Championships. Heil has also been named national Regional Coach of the Year several times by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America.

The CIF Model Coach Award program recognizes coaches who have served as positive role models in their schools and communities. “[Heil] prides himself in making sure his players and programs are recognized for their integrity and high moral standards,” wrote S.B. Unified. “His character as a coach put him in a class of coaches that are role models for young coaches who are entering the high school ranks of coaching.” Heil is the first coach in the district to receive the award.