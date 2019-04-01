The Beatunes at SOhO Band Recreates Live the Music of the Beatles

It’s been nearly 50 years since the Beatles disbanded, but the music they made remains wildly popular. For those who never had the chance to see the Fab Four perform live, the Beatunes offer the next best thing. Rather than recreating George, Paul, Ringo, and John’s characteristics, haircuts, and fashion sense, the Beatunes focus on the legendary band’s music and so play the songs in a manner faithful to the actual recordings.

The Beatunes’ set list ranges from the group’s early ’60s era hits, pulling from albums such as Please Please Me and A Hard Day’s Night, to their final recordings, which produced some of their most memorable works, including “Let it Be,” “The Long and Winding Road,” “Here Comes the Sun,” and “Come Together.”

For an evening of music written by the best-selling band in history, check out the Beatunes’ performance on Friday, April 5, 8 p.m., at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club. Call 962-7776 or see sohosb.com.