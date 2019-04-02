Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Athletes of the Week: Derek True and Sydney Marr S.B. Athletic Round Table Honors S.B. High Pitcher and Westmont Hammer Thrower

March 17-23

Derek True, S.B. High baseball

The Cal Poly–bound senior homered in two wins over Santa Ynez. He was the winning pitcher in and had four RBIs in the second game, which the Dons won, 8-2.

Sydney Marr, Westmont track and field

The sophomore hammer thrower spun the 8.8-pound ball and chain 54.73 meters (179′6″) for a school record and national qualifying mark at the Westmont Classic.