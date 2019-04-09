National Charity League, Inc, Recognizes Chapter’s Senior Class for Achievement in Volunteerism and Leadership

The National Charity League, Inc. Senior Recognition event, honoring 18 high school senior graduates, most of whom have been volunteering through the organization for six years, will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

The annual black-tie optional celebration marks the culmination of the young ladies’ years of service to the Santa Barbara community. Throughout their years with NCL, the young ladies, known as Ticktockers, have collectively volunteered over 5,000 philanthropy hours and have taken on substantial leadership and board training positions.

The evening will open with a welcome from NCL president Laura Forster and a slideshow highlighting all girls in the league (grades 7-12) who are actively involved in community service and leadership endeavors. A skit starring the class of 2019 is next, followed by a fashion show featuring junior and senior Ticktockers modeling the latest Spring 2019 looks donated by leading Santa Barbara local clothing retailers: Allora, Ambiance, Angel Montecito, Wendy Foster State Street, Wendy Foster Sportswear, Chasen, Diani, K. Frank, Whistle Club, Whiskey & Leather. A moving part of the evening will occur when the NCL seniors, each having grown so much through her involvement with National Charity League, present themselves as proud and accomplished young women and are acknowledged by the Chapter and their loved ones.





Senior Recognition is chaired by NCL patronesses Jeannie Burford and Suzanne Murphy, both residents of Montecito.The event expects to draw close to 500 attendees.

The Santa Barbara Chapter of the National Charity League (NCL) currently supports 20 local nonprofit organizations including: B.U.N.S. (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter), CADA (Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse), The Children’s Creative Project (I Madonnari Chalk Festival), Cottage Hospital, The Dream Foundation, DRI (Direct Relief International), Explore Ecology, Santa Barbara Foodbank, HEARTS Adaptive Riding Center, Mental Wellness Center, MOXI, the Wolf Museum of Exploration and Innovation, The Santa Barbara Museum of Art & Ridley Tree Art Education Center, The Museum of Natural History & Sea Center, Safety Town (Soroptimist International), Special Olympics, Storyteller Children’s Center, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Unity Shoppe, Santa Barbara Zoological Gardens, and UCSB Koegel Autism Center.

NCL membership begins when Ticktockers are in the 7th grade and continues through students’ senior year of high school. The Santa Barbara Chapter has been in operation since 1962. This year the NLC Chapter in Santa Barbara has volunteered a record breaking 11,341 hours in our community.

The National Charity League honors its mission of fostering mother-daughter relationships in a philanthropic organization committed to community service, leadership development and cultural experiences.