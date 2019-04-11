Men’s Night Supports 18th Annual VNHC Mother’s Day Luncheon

On April 5, Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care (VNHC) hosted their annual Peter Murphy Men’s Night. Hank and Michelle Hurst, and their sons Michael and Gregory, opened Villa sul Mare & Vineyard, their family home in Montecito, to more than 80 men to “Celebrate Mothers” and to support VNHC’s upcoming annual Mother’s Day Luncheon.



Rick Keith, VNHC Foundation Executive Director delivered the first toast of the evening to Peter Murphy and the other men who have been a part of Men’s Night in the past, but have passed on. Each toast was followed by the wish to “live well” which became a shared theme for the evening. Men’s Night is a beloved tradition started by Peter and his wife, Judy Murphy, who still plays an important role in bringing the gentlemen together each year to reconnect with old friends and to make new ones.



The men enjoyed cocktails and delicious food while sharing stories over games of bocce and billiards. Much of the conversation centered on the common desire that draws the gentlemen to this event: their wish to see

VNHC continue to be there for the community when they need it most. And they are heartened by the services VNHC is able to provide for people, regardless of their ability to pay and to help each patient and their families to also live well.



Photo: BARON SPAFFORD

As a result of the vision of Peter Murphy, the Men’s Night event has raised over a half million dollars over the years. This year’s philanthropic group of 110 men, including those in attendance, raised almost $60,000 to continue his legacy of supporting VNHC, one of Santa Barbara’s oldest nonprofits.



The funds raised by Men’s Night supports the Mother’s Day Luncheon to help VNHC fulfill its mission to provide compassionate and trusted care for all in the home, wherever home may be, and to also ensure health, independence, compassion and dignity for people when they need it most. VNHC extends its warmest gratitude to everyone who contributed to this special night.

About VNHC Mother’s Day Luncheon



The 18th Annual VNHC Mother’s Day Luncheon is an afternoon honoring and remembering our mothers. This year’s luncheon will take place on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort. This year’s Honored Mother is Sharol Siemens, a leader and friend of the community, and we will be remembering the mothers who passed away in the 2018 debris flow: Faviola Benitez Calderon, Josie

Gower, Alice Mitchell, Marilyn Ramos Benitez and Rebecca Riskin. Proceeds from Mother’s Day Luncheon helps to support the care, services and community benefit programs of VNHC. For more information or to reserve your seats, visit vnhcsb.org/mothersday.



About Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care (VNHC) is the leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive home health care, personal care, palliative care, hospice care, and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents. Established in 1908, VNHC is one Santa Barbara’s oldest nonprofit organizations serving the greater Santa Barbara area, and Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valleys. VNHC’s mission is to provide compassionate and trusted care for all. For more information, visit vnhcsb.org or call 805.965.5555.