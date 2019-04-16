First 5 Santa Barbara Commission Seeking Applications to Fill Two Alternative Community Member Commissioner Seats

The Commission for First 5 Santa Barbara County, Children and Families is accepting applications from county residents who are interested in serving as an Alternate Community Member. The Commission is the governing body that oversees the mission, strategies, and work of First 5 and are responsible for allocating Proposition 10 resources across the county.

The Commission is made up of nine regular members and four alternates. All Commissioners are appointed by the County Board of Supervisors. Both Alternate Community Member positions will start July 1, 2019.

One of the two openings will fill an unexpired term ending in 2021 (Member Number 12) followed by a full three-year term with the option to serve an additional three-year term. The second Alternate Community Member position (Member Number 13) will serve a three-year term with the option to serve an additional three-year term. County residents who are interested in being considered for an appointment to the Commission should complete the County’s Board Commission and Committee application available online at https://www.countyofsb.org/ceo/cob/boards.sbc.

Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019.