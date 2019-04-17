Abstract Art Collective & Santa Barbara Sculptors Guild Present “Working Titles,” an Exhibition at the Faulkner Main Gallery, in May

Abstract Art Collective & Santa Barbara Sculptors Guild Exhibition

“Working Titles” at the Faulkner Main Gallery

May 2– May 30, 2019, Santa Barbara, CA

Reception: 1st Thursday, May 2nd, 5:30 – 7:30PM

Juror: Susan Bush, Curator of Contemporary Art at Sullivan Goss

The Santa Barbara Abstract Art Collective, with the Santa Barbara Sculptors Guild, will be showing their members’ artworks in an exhibition entitled “Working Titles”, in the main Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Main Library. Juried by Susan Bush, Curator of Contemporary Art at Sullivan Goss, the AAC will be showing paintings, photographs, mixed media and digital works in a variety of abstract styles. Adding further interest to the exhibition are the works from the Santa Barbara Sculptors’ Guild, on display in the same space.

The reception for the show is scheduled for First Thursday, May 2nd from 5:30 to 7:30PM. All artwork is for sale by contacting the artists.

ABOUT THE ABSTRACT ART COLLECTIVE (AAC)

The Abstract Art Collective (AAC) is a Santa Barbara community-based group of artists who organized in 2011 to exhibit their work in an all-abstract environment. The AAC has 4 exhibitions per year at various local venues including Channing Peake Gallery, the Faulkner Gallery, and the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center. The AAC is working in partnership with the Squire Foundation, a non-profit empowerment foundation dedicated to civic and educational programs for artists, curators and other creative people. For more information on the AAC, please visit abstractartcollective.com, or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/abstractartcollective.

ABOUT THE SANTA BARBARA SCULPTORS GUILD (SBSG)

The Santa Barbara Sculptors Guild (SBSG) is a non-profit organization serving as a community resource to encourage education, enjoyment, and appreciation of sculpture since 1965. Through quarterly meetings featuring guest speakers, exhibitions, special events, and community outreach, the SBSG provides a support system for sculptors and other interested individuals. The SBSG also facilitates interaction with regional, national, and international creative communities. SBSG Meets Quarterly – Summer, Fall, Winter, and Spring and host two or more exhibitions per year. Find more at: www.sbsculptors.org.