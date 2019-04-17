Iron Chef Trial Heats Up

The trial of Iron Chef Lawrence Forgione resumed on April 18. He is charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in the death of 90-year-old Gilbert Ramirez on the 500 block of State Street in February of last year. Forgione testified on April 8 that the traffic light was green when he drove through the crosswalk. District Attorney Sarah Barkley contended it was red. Much of the trial has revolved around that point.

After an earlier postponement, David Krauss, an expert in cognitive neuroscience, testified for the defense on April 15. After his review, he concluded: (1) There was a failure in Forgione’s attentional processing; (2) Had Ramirez looked left before crossing, he would’ve seen Forgione’s vehicle; (3) It takes about two seconds for a person to stop their forward motion.

Krauss, who charges $500 per hour to testify about the human factor, also speculated that Forgione may have missed the traffic light because State Street is a “visually cluttered” environment. “Traffic lights are one of many things to see,” said Krauss. “There are people around, shop lights, cars to attend to.”

The trial resumes Thursday in Judge James Herman’s courtroom with testimony from Officer Ethan Ragsdale for the defense. Closing arguments and jury deliberations are expected.