The Shannon Group Real Estate Team Renamed The Crawford Speier Team

Katie Mohun, Kim Crawford, and Angelina Speier of The Crawford Speier Team.



The Shannon Group has been renamed The Crawford Speier Team following the death on February 9, 2019 of longtime real estate agent Gail Shannon. Gail was a leader in Santa Barbara’s residential real estate market.

The Crawford Speier Team remains active under the umbrella of Village Properties, Santa Barbara County’s largest independent real estate brokerage. The team is comprised of experienced real estate agents Kim Crawford and Angelina Speier, and licensed assistant Katie Mohun.

“It was Gail’s wish that her team continue her legacy with the same expertise and commitment that Gail gave to every client. The Crawford Speier Team is committed to do what she taught them to do so well, and to continue her business in a way that would indeed make her proud,” said Village Properties Owner Renee Grubb. She added that Department of Real Estate regulations required the name change to include the name or names of someone currently on the team.

Originally from Seattle, Kim Crawford moved to Santa Barbara in 1996 to attend Westmont College. After graduating, she decided to make Santa Barbara her home. Her real estate career began in 2001 when Crawford worked for a local contractor and developer. Crawford also served as project manager for various commercial real estate acquisitions throughout the Southern California region before joining Shannon’s team.



Angelina Speier grew up in Newport Beach and worked for her father from a young age learning the real estate market, commercial investments and the community. After working as a consultant in the fashion industry and owning and operating several businesses as an entrepreneur, Speier joined the Shannon Real Estate Group with Village Properties to return to her roots in real estate.



Katie Mohun began her real estate career in Truckee, in Northern California, as a marketing and loan officer assistant. After years of living in the snow, she moved to Santa Barbara to continue her real estate career and pursue a law degree from the Santa Barbara College of Law.

The Crawford Speier Team represents home buyers and sellers in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Carpinteria and the Goleta Valley.

Visit www.shannonregroup.com or call 683-7335. Crawford can be reached at kim.crawford@villagesite.com and Speier can be reached at angelina@villagesite.com.

