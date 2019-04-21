Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Exposure, or Not

Three cheers for the spineless, intellectually challenged, autocratic liberals who bend with every passing political wind!

Julian Assange, who founded WikiLeaks to expose the hidden, corrupt, shameful policies of powerful nations, was momentarily a darling of those who appreciate the revelation of national secret behavior — racism, economic exploitation, official corruption and routine murder.

Of course “Wiki,” the prefix meaning every Joe and Jane may contribute, was established by the every-man-created encyclopedia Wikipedia. And in this vein, Assange’s organization was enabled and fueled by hundreds or even thousands of knowledgeable whistle-blowers worldwide, who “stole” suppressed material from their governments.

In this country, U.S. Army Private Bradley (later Chelsea) Manning gave to WikiLeaks thousands of secret U.S. documents, including film of U.S. military drone directors intentionally and laughingly killing an innocent journalist.

But when Assange exposed to the world the hidden, inappropriate official behavior of Democratic Party presidential candidate Hillary Clinton — an exposure fueled, like all the others, by unauthorized, knowledgeable leakers — liberals exploded with indignant fury, demanding the head of Assange.

Well now you’ve won your case, liberals. Assange has been arrested. In the time-honored treatment of WikiLeaks contributor Manning, in policies requiring the self-exile of Edward Snowden, our exemplary nations will continue to suppress and punish those who think we all ought to know what our governments — and individual government officials — are doing.

And the liberal media are enthusiasts in the frenzy.

Keep it up. Only party affiliation has any meaning.