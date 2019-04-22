Have a Say in Goleta’s New Train Station!

The Goleta train station is getting an upgrade and we want to hear from the public! Come to an open house on the Goleta Train Station Area Master PlanMay 2 or May 8 at 6:00 p.m. to find out more about proposed improvements. Join us to learn about the status and limits of the proposed Master Plan; help us understand your priorities and concerns; and share your insights. View the flyer here.

Thursday, May 2

6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

City of Goleta Council Chambers

130 Cremona Drive, Suite B

Wednesday, May 8

6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Goleta Valley Community Center

5679 Hollister Avenue

The City is developing a new multi-modal train station next to the existing Amtrak platform on South La Patera Lane. By creating a full-service station, the City hopes to increase train ridership, improve connections to bus transit, accommodate transit service to/from the Santa Barbara Airport and UCSB, add new bicycle and pedestrian facilities, and allow accommodation for future additional train storage that will support increased commuter rail needs.Learn more about the new train station here.