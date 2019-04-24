Missing Bruce

I was saddened to read Nick Welsh’s tribute to Bruce Rittenhouse, who has passed. We had some history during my tenure as landscape architect and park planner for the city, not all of it pleasant. But his devotion to the kids on the Westside and his commitment to Bohnett Park won me over. Most of all, I respected his passion and in your face, take no prisoners, unequivocal voice.

Many has been the time I’d contemplate how so much of the community seemed unconcerned with regard to Parks and Recreation projects, like the slow demise of Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden. I would ask, “Where are the rabid horticulturists? Where is our Bruce Rittenhouse?”