Rüfüs du Sol Lights Up Santa Barbara Bowl Australia’s Electronic Trio Offered Up Colorful Sounds

One of electronic music’s most recognizable trios, Rüfüs du Sol stood on the Santa Barbara Bowl stage with only a row of lights illuminating their presence. The Australian trio — Jon George, Tyrone Lindqvist, and James Hunt — offered up 90 minutes of colorful sounds that included familiar hits such as “You Were Right” and “Treat You Better,” which had the audience up and dancing.

The minimal yet captivating stage design and production mirrored Rüfüs du Sol’s soundscape, with portions of the set list straddling the gray area between indie and electronic-dance spheres. “Like an Animal” hypnotized the crowd with climatic bass drops coupled with a laser-show backdrop. The crown jewel of the show was “Treat You Better,” which elicited a collective cheer from the crowd the moment they recognized the beginning notes. The song is a beautiful ode to love and has amassed well over 20 million streams on Spotify. The group’s popular “Innerbloom” evoked a euphoric fever dream with its slow and sultry instrumentals. The receptive crowd visibly connected to the music as they raised their hands, swaying side to side, following the rhythm.