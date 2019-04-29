Santa Barbara County Public Works Director Scott McGolpin installed as 2019-2020 President-elect of the National Association of County Engineers

Santa Barbara County Public Works Director Scott McGolpin was installed as President-elect of the National Association of County Engineers (NACE) at their recent annual meeting and technical conference. McGolpin’s term will run through April of 2020.

NACE is a nonprofit, nonpartisan professional association in its 62nd year, representing over 2,400 county road officials and related professionals in the U.S. and Canada. In the U.S., local roads account for about 75% of highways and roads, or 2.93 million miles. Counties manage 1.74 million miles of those roads. Counties also own 231,000 bridges and operate one-third of the nation’s transit systems.

“I am honored by this opportunity to serve the nation’s county road professionals on behalf of Santa Barbara County,” said McGolpin. “County infrastructure is the backbone for a successful American economy. From getting goods to market to ensuring a safe and efficient ride to and from work for our residents, county-owned transportation infrastructure will lead the way towards economic prosperity for decades to come.”

McGolpin has served as Santa Barbara County Public Works Director and Road Commissioner since 2007.