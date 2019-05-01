Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Deputies Arrest Man Brandishing Samurai Sword

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a samurai sword-wielding man Tuesday night after he got into a shouting match with another man in front of the McDonald’s restaurant on Fairview Avenue.



According to officials, the suspect, 38-year-old King Rosario of Goleta, made threatening statements and brandished the sword then fled the area as deputies responded. Multiple K9 teams and a county helicopter assisted in the search. Old Town Goleta residents were sent an emergency notification to shelter in place and Amtrak train service in the area was temporarily halted.



After about two hours authorities located Rosario on Kellogg Avenue and arrested him at gunpoint. He was booked in County Jail on charges of brandishing a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $20,000.