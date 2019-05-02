Presidential Egos

Abraham Lincoln had been dead for 57 years before he got his monument. George Washington had been dead for 85 years before the Washington Monument was completed. And poor old Thomas Jefferson had been pushing up daises for 117 years before his beautiful monument was completed.

But The Donald can’t wait that long or take a chance on not getting a monument at all. He wants his monument now. And he wants it made of steel, 30 feet high, and 1,954 miles long — no matter how much it costs.

Hath the man’s self-esteem no bounds?