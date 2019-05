Food Is Fundamental

Upon reading the op-ed “Farming Is Fundamental” I couldn’t help wonder how this would read if we replaced the word cannabis with the word tobacco.

Pot may be more trendy than tobacco, but it is still in many instances a danger to your health. Growing it may be more profitable than growing food, but that only leads me to ask another question: why are we willing to pay farmers more for mind altering substances than we are for healthy nourishment? What does this say about us?