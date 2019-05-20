Click to print (Opens in new window)

Please Join Us for “Trans-Tastic Healthcare”

Please join providers from the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics in collaboration with community members from the Santa Barbara Transgender Advocacy Network in learning about the current state of medical care for transgender people in Santa Barbara.

Max Rorty, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics

Ana Sofia DeVaney, PA-C,Family Medicine and Transgender CareSanta Barbara Neighborhood Clinics

Tuesday, May 21st • 5:30 – 7:30 pm

The Jungle Room at Impact Hub

1117 State Street, Santa Barbara

beverages and light hor’s d’oeuvres

Space is limited to 35 guests.Please RSVP by May 16th to angelina.macias@sbclinics.org or 805.324.8319