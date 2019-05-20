Please Join Us for “Trans-Tastic Healthcare”
Please join providers from the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics in collaboration with community members from the Santa Barbara Transgender Advocacy Network in learning about the current state of medical care for transgender people in Santa Barbara.
Max Rorty, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics
Ana Sofia DeVaney, PA-C,Family Medicine and Transgender CareSanta Barbara Neighborhood Clinics
Tuesday, May 21st • 5:30 – 7:30 pm
The Jungle Room at Impact Hub
1117 State Street, Santa Barbara
beverages and light hor’s d’oeuvres
Space is limited to 35 guests.Please RSVP by May 16th to angelina.macias@sbclinics.org or 805.324.8319