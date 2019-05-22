Coffee Event on Saturday with First Responders

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is participating in a special event this Saturday, May 25th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf located at 5745 Calle Real in the City of Goleta. Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf is holding a “Heroes at Heart” event as a way to bring community members together with deputies and firefighters who work in the area. Chief of Police Services for the City of Goleta, Lt. Brian Thielst and Isla Vista Foot Patrol Lt. Juan Camarena, will both be there to meet with community members.

In addition to coffee and pastries, there will also be raffle prizes and activities for kids. The Sheriff’s Office will also have one of its BearCats (armored vehicles) on display and two of its K9 teams available for a meet and greet with the public.

The coffee event also serves as a kickoff for The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf’s “Heroes at Heart” campaign which runs from May 22 through July 7. For every specialty blend coffee of tea tin sold in stores or on-line, a dollar will be donated to several First Responder charities.

Thank you to The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf for hosting this “heartfelt”event. We look forward to coffee and conversation with Goleta residents on Saturday.