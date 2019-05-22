Kardashian-Inspired Santa Barbara Getaway Ends in Arrest Man Tries to Impress Girlfriend with Wine Tour Tickets

Photo: SBCSO Kyrie Austin

A 25-year-old Lancaster man trying to show his girlfriend a Kardashian-caliber good time was arrested by Santa Barbara police last weekend for felony credit card fraud. Kyrie Austin’s girlfriend had reportedly expressed a desire to go wine tasting in the area after watching an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Austin surprised her with a birthday road trip to Santa Barbara, where he had booked a wine tour and bought two tickets to the House of Clues escape room. But when the two arrived for the tour on Saturday, detectives were waiting. Austin had allegedly paid for everything with a stolen credit card. The girlfriend was not charged. Austin was arrested in Santa Clarita in February on similar fraud charges.