Library Picks Its Book to Action

Photo: Courtesy The Unending Hunger

The Santa Barbara Central Library has selected The Unending Hunger: Tracing Women and Food Insecurity Across Borders by Megan Carne as its Book to Action. On May 29 at 6 p.m., the library will host a panel with representatives from organizations working on food insecurity in Santa Barbara in the Faulkner Gallery to discuss the severity of the issue in the county, particularly among single mothers and children.