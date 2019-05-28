Alleged Montecito Disaster Zone Thief Arrested in LA

Santa Barbara resident Victor Inda was arrested in Los Angeles last week after skipping bail on a local case from 2018. Inda, 40, was arrested on March 16, 2018, for trying to steal a gas-powered generator that was being used in Montecito’s disaster exclusionary zone following the debris flow. A security guard patrolling the 300 block of Hot Springs Road caught Inda trying to saw the generator free from its chain. He was arrested and booked in County Jail. His bail was set at $20,000, which he posted the next day, but he failed to appear for his scheduled court appearance.

A year later, nearly to the day, a warrant was issued for Inda’s arrest. He was apprehended in Los Angeles on May 20 and booked back in Santa Barbara County Jail. “He also has a May 15, 2019 warrant out of San Diego County for attempted murder and fraudulently obtaining credit cards,” said Sheriff’s spokesperson Kelly Hoover. He’s now being held on $210,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.