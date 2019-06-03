‘Godzilla’ Is a Roaring Good Time Giant Monsters Fight Tooth and Nail to Claim Planet

The world is doomed. Giant monsters from the mists and myths have clambered into view and are fighting tooth, nail, and typhoon-blasting wing to claim the planet in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The computer-generated creatures (Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan, King Ghidorah) appear alongside a group of human actors equally well recognized for their larger-than-life roles — from Eleven in Stranger Things (Millie Bobby Brown) to Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance) to the dweeb-in-chief of Silicon Valley (Thomas Middleditch). It’s a cast no latex-suit-wearing actor (as in the original gojira films of the 1950s) could possibly hope to defeat.

While the monsters thunder their atomic breath at each other, it’s up to the humans to carry the plot, boldly giving their lines to move the story along, almost incidentally giving sense to the next barrage of long, loud, and violent “crypto-zoological” mayhem. In fact, it all becomes such a roaring good time that you can only wish that noise-cancelling headsets were at hand.