Suspect Omar Leon Appears in Munoz Death Case

Omar Leon appeared in court just before noon today, charged with the murder of Lilia Munoz. A request to move the hearing date to June 13 by attorney Sheerin Roberts of the Public Defender’s office was approved by Judge Clifford Anderson. Leon’s bail was set at $2 million. At Senior Deputy District Attorney Benjamin Ladinig’s request, a protective order was approved for three children.

Leon was arrested in the death of Munoz on June 4 at an apartment complex on Soledad Street where they lived. A 9-1-1 call had been placed by a woman crying in distress. Responding officers arrested Leon at the scene, and later found Munoz dead in their apartment. Her cause of death has not been revealed.