Crime Fri, Jun 07, 2019

Suspect Omar Leon Appears in Munoz Death Case

Photo: Paul Wellman Public Defender Sheerin Roberts (right), representing accused murderer Omar Leon, and prosecutor Ben Ladinig appear at Leon's first hearing on Friday morning.

Omar Leon appeared in court just before noon today, charged with the murder of Lilia Munoz. A request to move the hearing date to June 13 by attorney Sheerin Roberts of the Public Defender’s office was approved by Judge Clifford Anderson. Leon’s bail was set at $2 million. At Senior Deputy District Attorney Benjamin Ladinig’s request, a protective order was approved for three children.

Leon was arrested in the death of Munoz on June 4 at an apartment complex on Soledad Street where they lived. A 9-1-1 call had been placed by a woman crying in distress. Responding officers arrested Leon at the scene, and later found Munoz dead in their apartment. Her cause of death has not been revealed. 

