Game of the Week: Nite Moves & Reef and Run Swimming and Running Events Happen Weekly All Summer Long

These are not the lazy days of summer for hundreds of active residents who participate in these weekly events. Nite Moves includes ocean swims (500 meters, 1K, 2K) and two road runs (5K and mile) at Leadbetter Beach, starting at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Fee: $25. Visit runsantabarbara.com. Reef and Run conducts ocean swims (500 meters, 1K, and mile) off East Beach at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays. Fee: $15. Visit reefandrun.org. Both events will continue into the third week of August. They include refreshments and live music.