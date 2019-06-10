MTD Downtown Shuttle Now Serving the Funk Zone with Route Change

Photo: Courtesy

Santa Barbara MTD has announced a change to the routing of the Downtown Shuttle that serves the Downtown State Street corridor. Beginning Monday, June 10th, 2019, the Downtown Shuttle will originate at the Dolphin Fountain, turn right on Mason Street, left on Anacapa Street, and left on Yanonali Street, serving a new stop in front of Oreana Winery. The shuttle then continues to State Street, turns right and continues uptown. Heading towards the beach, the routing will not change from current conditions.

“With ten to fifteen minute frequency in the summer and shuttles running until 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays, we think the Downtown Shuttle is the best way to get around for a Santa Barbara summer day. We’re excited to add the Funk Zone as a destination on this route,” said Jerry Estrada, General Manager of Santa Barbara MTD.

Photo: Courtesy New route for the Downtown Shuttle

“In addition to the new routing, our Downtown and Waterfront Shuttles will be fully trackable on our BusTracker app so you know exactly how many minutes away the shuttle is from your stop,” said Hillary Blackerby, MTD’s Interim Planning and Marketing Manager.

In a further step towards convenience, in October 2018 MTD launched a shuttle day pass that costs only one dollar and allows for unlimited rides in any direction on MTD’s zero- emissions battery-electric shuttles. The pass is valid for one calendar day after first use, and is only valid on the Downtown and Waterfront Shuttles. Unused passes do not expire.

Day passes are available for purchase at MTD’s Transit Center at 1020 Chapala Street, and the Administrative Offices at 550 Olive Street, both in Santa Barbara. Other sales outlets include the Visitor Center, Hotel Santa Barbara, Downtown Santa Barbara’s office, and the Margerum Wine Company tasting rooms. Other businesses interested in vending these passes can contact MTD for more information.

MTD operates the Downtown-Waterfront Electric Shuttle in partnership with the City of Santa Barbara.